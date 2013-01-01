Apartment in New Building 4BR | Jomana | Prime Location

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 2,528,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3.417 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Closet / Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

Location Nearby;

  • Mall of Emirates – 05 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 15 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins
  • Global Village – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Gated premium residence The Sanctuary in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Located on a peninsula in the prestigious Business Bay neighborhood, the project stands out for its abundance of green spaces, parks, jogging and walking paths and other amenities for living and recreation. One of the key features is a waterfront with restaurants, stores, gardens and parks.

The peninsula will have all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living. In walking distance of supermarkets, boutiques, salons, cafes and restaurants. Also on the island there will be a tennis court, squash court, basketball court and skate park.

Advantages

Select Group, the developer of the project, was founded in 2002 and is known for such projects as Studio One, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Marina Gate, etc. Select Group has received numerous awards, including the best developer of luxury and high-rise residential real estate.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located by the Dubai Canal, next to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd, within walking distance of Business Bay Metro Station, the project has convenient accessibility by private car, public or water transport. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, Airport, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Distances:

  • 800 meters to Bay Avenue Mall
  • 850 meters to Sheikh Zayed Road
  • 1 km to Business Bay Metro Station
  • 1.9 km to Burj Khalifa
  • 2.2 km to Dubai Mall
  • 3.7 km to DIFC
  • 14.6 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
Apartment building 1BR | Liva | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Liva, Town Square, Dubai.

Liva by Nshama is a residential development, offering the most luxurious units. It gives the residents a lifestyle that is both comfortable & convenient the project satisfies all the needs & requirements

 

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 795 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure area
  • Park & Garden ( Town Square Park )
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Tennis & Basketball Court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai Mall ( 35 mins )

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 25%
  • On Handover – 15%
  • Post Handover – 50%

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Elvira, Dubai Hills Estate.
Elvira is a development of Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Extraordinary lifestyle in a natural green setting
  • The finest amenities & facilities at the service
  • Awe-inspiring views of Dubai Marina & Skyline
  • Experience the parkland paradise immersed in nature

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 721 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Open Kitchen
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284 

Realting.com
Go