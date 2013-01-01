  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Jomana | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,494,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,187 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Jomana | Payment Plan

