  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,053,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah
1 / 12 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,249 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Sufouh – 1.8Km
  • Umm Suqeim – 2.1Km
  • Sufouh Gardens – 2.7Km
  • Acacia Avenues – 2.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah

Similar complexes
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex Five, JVC area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Le Ciel
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Turn-key apartments for obtaining a resident visas and rental income in DEC Towers project, close to Downtown Dubai in Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,053,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Verdana
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

IDEAL RELATIONSHIP OF THE PRICE AND PLACE OF THE VERDAN EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX FROM THE REPORTAGE OF THE PROPERTIES, DUBAI.

INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.

COMPLEX
Verdana complex is conceived as a picturesque green oasis built in the middle of a noisy metropolis. It is part of the major target area of the emirate of Dubai Investment Park.
The construction of the complex began in the second quarter of 2022, and its transfer to operation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

APARTMENTS FROM 87.550 $

On the territory there is a 10-story house with apartments of various sizes.
- apartments - from 32 to 35 sq.m.
- one-room apartments - from 57 to 66 sq.m.
- two-room apartments - from 86 to 89 sq.m.
- three-room apartments - from 107 to 122 sq.m.
All apartments and apartments are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and are equipped with premium plumbing.

TAUNHAUSES FROM 172.550 $
The project presents low-rise buildings – these are more than 200 townhouses.
- one-room Townhouses - from 60 to 64 sq.m + patio from 2 to 5 acres.
- two-room Townhouses - from 93 to 103 sq.m + patio from 4 to 10 acres.
- four-room Townhouses - from 220 to 250 sq.m + patio from 10 to 15 acres.
All townhouses are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and equipped with premium plumbing. For each highlighted cozy patio! Spacious balconies or terraces, personal parking, central air conditioning, laundry are provided.

COMPLEX TERRITORY
The territory provides for a number of amenities and entertainment:

- 2 adults and 2 children's pools
- modern gym with fitness area
- picturesque parks with walking and treadmills
- playgrounds
- cozy recreation areas
- a public center with shops of various kinds

LOCATION
Verdana – part of the popular business district of Dubai Investment Park. DIP is conceived as an environmentally friendly multifunctional community with a wide variety of residential and commercial real estate. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and various amenities for family vacations and maintaining an active lifestyle. There is also an industrial sector with commercial facilities, representative offices of various companies and banks.

-INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.
-BASTER-SECURITY DISPUTURE.
-PERSONAL DISCOUNTS FOR 100% PAYMENT!
 
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients an amazing 2 bedroom apartments, located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, known as the Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,549 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road ( 05 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 10 mins )
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence ( 15 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Designer finished Safa One apartments with swimming pools, surrounded by tropical plants, Al Safa 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Swiss jewellery brand which is responsible for the design of the premises. The design is based on a variety of emeralds and diamonds, as well as exotic flowers and plants.

The complex has elegant and spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments. Some apartments have private swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a clubhouse, cafés and restaurants. Two unique swimming pools are stylised as natural white sand beaches.

Also, the project includes a tropical island with birds - a one-of-a-kind rooftop ecosystem. Equipped with landscaped gardens and plants, cafés and restaurants. The state-of-the-art climate control system makes it possible to launch artificial tropical rain at certain times of the day and give visitors an experience unlike any other in the world.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Safa One complex is located in the city centre. The units offer views of Safa Park, the World Islands and Bulgari Island on one side, and the mesmerising beauty of the Burj el Arab Hotel, the Palm Islands and Atlantis Hotel on the other side.

Realting.com
Go