Residential complex New apartments in the elite complex Ellington House, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 846,486
Residential complex New apartments in the elite complex Ellington House, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

On the first two floors of the complex there are the following services: reception, lounge area, library, lobby workstation, coffee shop, access to car parking, bicycle parking and maintenance area, dog wash area, mini golf course, golf lockers, landscaped areas, pool and Spa-zone, kids’ pool, outdoor shower area, indoor and outdoor fitness area, yoga room, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, games zone, outdoor kids’ play area, and barbeque area.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • energy-efficient appliances, water-saving sanitary ware
  • parking spaces have charging points for electric vehicles
  • double glazed glass
  • glass balustrades on balconies with porcelain tile flooring
  • garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor
  • wardrobes
  • LED lighting
  • porcelain floor tile
Infrastructure

The complex is connected with the city and local amenities via pedestrian walkways, cycle lanes and, a bus stop.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The apartment is located in the Dubai Hills area. Located within walking distance golf club, hospital, international school, petrol station, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Park which includes community dog park, play areas, amphitheatre, synthetic ice rink, skate park.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Safa Two futuristic residential complex with designer finishes, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

This project is being carried out in collaboration with the Swiss jewellery brand, which is responsible for the design of the premises.

The flats are furnished with green terraces, and hanging gardens are planned on the sides of the building.

The complex has a beach pool, four swimming pools, playground, gym, spa, cafes and restaurants.

The developer offers a 5-year hire purchase.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-minute drive from Downtown and the beach. The building is close to the entrance to Safa Park, a park of about 64 hectares. The flats overlook the city as well as the Dubai Canal and the Persian Gulf.
Apartment building Bluewaters Bay
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026
Developer: realtortopdubai

Start of sales of the second Tower on Bluewaters from the quality and prestigious developer Meraas ^
This project is in a unique location, which allows residents to reach the iconic attractions of Dubai on major highways, road networks and hiking trails.
The project itself includes:
2 BUILDING ( the first sold out in 3 hours )
672 VICTIMS
QUARTERS WITH 1, 2, 3 and 4 SPARKERS
3 PENTHAUS
1 ROSNIC UNIT
CURORT BASSIN
CHILD POOL
FITNES CLUB
GREEN OBSTACLES AND TESTING FOR THE BARBEC
TENNIS KOPT
Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

French Riviera-style residential complex: includes premium rooms, party clubs, and a private beach with cafes and restaurants.

Property owners have access to the beach club and can use the service of anchorage on the beach to park their yacht or boat. Giant blue pool, snorkeling, coral reefs and sea life near the complex.

For owners - 2 weeks free stay per year.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

