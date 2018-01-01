Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Fully furnished
- BUA; 2,000 Sqft
- Maid room
- Walk-in-closet
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Dish washer
- Fridge
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Conference room
- Board room
- Club
- Spa & Sauna room
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- 24/7 Security
- Family area
- Leisure & Park area
- Sport courts
Location Nearby ;
- Dubai Hills Mall – 05 mins
- Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
- Madinat Jumeirah – 10 mins
- Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
- Dubai Mall – 15 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20-25 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
