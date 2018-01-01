  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,246,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 2,000 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dish washer
  • Fridge
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Board room
  • Club
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Family area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Sport courts

Location Nearby ;

  • Dubai Hills Mall – 05 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Madinat Jumeirah – 10 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 15 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20-25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sobha Seahaven
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Creek Waters | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,246,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Levanto | ORO 24
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you studio apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Key Highlights;

- Great choice of amenities & facilities

- Sunken seating in the pool

- Open cinema on the rooftop

- Indoor virtual Golf like facilities

 

Amenities & Facilities;

- Studio 

- 1 Bath

- Unfurnished

- BUA; 480 Sqft 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Residential complex Furnished apartments in Elevate complex, new area in West Dubai, Arjan Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

16-storey residential complex with spacious apartments. Located in a quiet area, away from the noise of the city. The project is fully furnished, the apartments are already equipped with appliances, there is a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, as well as TV and curtains. All apartments are connected to the smart home system. There are studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments available.

Payment plan:

50% - quarterly, while construction is in progress.

50% - upon delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: fountain, children's pool and playroom for children, movie theater, game room, gazebo, lounge areas in club, bar, coffee shop, and business center.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Arjan Dubai is a new district in the west of Dubai, bordering Al Barsha and Motor City. The Sheikh Zayd Highway, Dubai's main thoroughfare, runs along the southern border of the area.

A 15 minute walk from Elevate there are two English speaking schools: Australian International School and Nord Anglia International School.

Near the complex there are popular tourist spots: Dubai Miracle Garden - the largest flower garden in the world, and the Butterfly Garden. Also nearby there is Dubai Science Park, Dubai's science and medical center.
Apartment building 2BR | Mykonos | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,100 Sqft
  • Hessa Street view
  • Private Pool
  • Store area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins
  • Global Village – 10 mins
  • IMG World Of Adventure – 10 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go