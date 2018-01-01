Apartment in New Building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Fully furnished
- BUA; 1,488 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Dish washer
- Fridge
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Conference room
- Board room
- Club
- Spa & Sauna room
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- 24/7 Security
- Family area
- Leisure & Park area
- Sport courts
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
- Arabian Ranches – 4.0Km
- Motor City – 4.0Km
- Studio City – 4.3Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284