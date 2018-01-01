  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG

Dubai, UAE
from € 598,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 1,488 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dish washer
  • Fridge
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Board room
  • Club
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Family area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Sport courts

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Arabian Ranches – 4.0Km
  • Motor City – 4.0Km
  • Studio City – 4.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

