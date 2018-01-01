  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Marriot Executive Residence

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Marriot Executive Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 454,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Marriot Executive Residence
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG Development

Key Highlights;

  • Fully-furnished & branded by Marriot
  • Offering panoramic views of the beautiful Dubai Hills
  • Easy payment plan options
  • Having access to 5-star amenities of the Hotel

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 1,110 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dish washer
  • Fridge
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Board room
  • Club
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Family area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Sport courts

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Oxford Boulevard | Iman Developers
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Guarded residence Golf Grand with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | Marriot Executive Residence
Dubai, UAE
from € 454,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnyy 1-Bedroom v komplekse ASAYEL v MGL
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Highlights; - The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Convenience and services; - 1 bedroom - 1 bath - Unfurnished - Size: 816 sq. M. ft / 76 sq.m - Pool view - Laundry room - Open kitchen - BBQ area - Pool - gym - Restaurants and outlets - Medical center - Children's games - Park and recreation area - Restaurant and cafe - Running and cycling - Room spa and saunas - Water activities - Shops and supermarkets - A place for yoga and meditation - Fitness club - School and Institute

Location:

- 10 min to the beach
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- 15 min to Emirates Mall

 
Apartment building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 52%
  • On Handover – 1%
  • Post Handover – 32%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 845 Sqft
  • Studio city view
  • Private Pool
  • Powder room
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Damac Hills – 1.7Km
  • Motor City – 1.7Km
  • Sports City – 2.4Km
  • Victory Heights – 3.1Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool and an artificial beach, landscaped gardens, shops, cafes and restaurants, two gyms, kids' playgrounds and pools, yoga, lounge and barbecue areas, sports grounds.

Completion - June, 2024.

Advantages

In case of installment plan 40/60 - 17% discount.

In case of payment in full - 22% discount.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Studio City, close to Motor City and Sports City districts, the city center and Expo 2020, a few minutes away from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • EXPO 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • School - 9 minutes
  • Clinic - 9 minutes
Realting.com
Go