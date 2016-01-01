  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 4BR | Orla | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 4BR | Orla | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 10,718,000

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 6,309 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Prep Kitchen
  • Media room
  • Private Pool
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Outdoor sitting area
  • School
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Garden

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 15 min
  • Ain Dubai – 15 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 4BR | Orla | Prime Location

Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential development with one of the best golf courses and facilities for residents.

The first of its kind in the Middle East, the International Golf Club is a spectacularly landscaped 18-hole golf course designed by 2016 Olympic Course Architect Gil Hans. The exclusive clubhouse has high-end restaurants and a spacious pro shop which offers the latest in golf clothing and accessories.

The complex features apartments with spacious and bright interiors, large windows and terraces overlooking the golf course, park and water bodies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has tennis courts, a skate park, a park for specific events and activities, and a place to walk and relax with trees, trails, streams and tranquil lakes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

DAMAC Hills is an eco-friendly and tranquil area offering a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet only a short drive from Dubai's main attractions and business centres.

Nearby there are a medical centre, a grocery shop, a school with the latest international study programmes and Carrefour supermarket.
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2025
Developer: Sobha Developers

Sobha One has been built on the philosophy of a luxury lifestyle & peaceful environment at the best place in Dubai. The community presents a lifetime opportunity to buy a luxury home from a globally reputed real estate developer Sobha Realty. Every aspect of this community has been designed keeping in mind the modern requirements of the home buyers. Every feature in the project has been focused on contemporary and future needs in mind. Sobha One Dubai consists of 1250 units With 1 to 4 bedroom apartments & 2 to 4 bedroom Duplex with a prime location on Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai.

 

Payment Plan: 60% under construction & 40% on completion

Completion Date: December 2026

This listing is direct from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Apartment building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Damac properties

Canal Heights (Luxury apartments by de GRISOGONO in Business Bay)

Chic Tower has redefined the very notion of luxury. And now, brace yourself, for a new gem has emerged on the Dubai Canal.

Welcome to DAMAC Canal Heights, branded by de GRISOGONO, a luxurious waterfront living experience that embodies the beauty and perfection of nature's most wondrous creation.... the blue pearl.

DAMAC Canal Heights brings natural elements to life with a diverse range of amenities that promise year-round serenity and wellbeing. This stunning property encompasses a true gem of vibrant living, with one-of-a-kind multipurpose domes that serve as wellness cocoons, intimate dining experiences, and a perfect space for private parties and gatherings.

Outstanding water features such as infinity lap and shell-shaped pools, as well as the essence of the blue pearl, create a timeless, flowing energy throughout the property, transforming it into a multifaceted lifestyle choice of home experience.

Inspired by the Greek word 'Chrysogonos' – which means 'begotten of gold' – de GRISOGONO is a luxury brand founded in 1993 by black diamond specialist Fawaz Gruosi, an Italian of Lebanese descent. de GRISOGONO traces its roots to traditional high jewellery that found favour during the Genevan Renaissance of the 16th century. However, even as a modern atelier, the brand stays true to time-honoured craftsmanship while its finest timepieces and jewellery continue to evolve.

The community

DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO rises at the edge of the spectacular Dubai Canal in Business Bay – moments from other illustrious DAMAC projects such as Safa Two and AYKON City.

Dubbed as the heart of new Dubai, Business Bay is surrounded by one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks and Sheikh Zayed Road.


A short drive away from DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO, are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk as well as the classic Jumeira Beach.

