  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 7,123,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan
1 / 16 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 5%
  • During Construction – 45%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,478 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Open kitchen
  • Prep Kitchen
  • Home office
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Outdoor sitting area
  • School
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Garden

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Bluewaters Island – 5.0Km
  • Dubai Media City – 5.3Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 5.5Km
  • Dubai Marina 5.6Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan

Similar complexes
Apartment building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building vida marina residence
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Vida Residence | Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | +Maid | Palm Gateway
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 7,123,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,204 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

Locations Nearby;

  • MBR Al Maktoum City – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
  • Global Village – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients an amazing 2 bedroom apartments, located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, known as the Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,549 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road ( 05 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 10 mins )
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence ( 15 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 4BR | ORB Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The ORB Tower.

ORB Tower by District One offers mix waterfront apartments, with superb views of the surrounding areas & that of the city’s majestic skyline, the residences will quantify your whole living experience

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,649 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Office
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Dressing
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 15 mins
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go