Apartment in New Building 2BR | Orla | Dorchester Collection
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat
Key Highlights;
- Finest architecture by Foster & Partner
- Management by Dorchester Collection
- Attractive Payment Plan options availabe
- Unmatchable maintenance & hospitality
Amenities & Facilties;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 3,344 Sqft
- Powder room
- Maid room
- Prep Kitchen
- Wardrobe
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Swimming pool
- Barbeque area
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Outdoor sitting area
- School
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Beach access
- Garden
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
