Apartment in New Building 2BR | Orla | Dorchester Collection

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat

Key Highlights;

Finest architecture by Foster & Partner

Management by Dorchester Collection

Attractive Payment Plan options availabe

Unmatchable maintenance & hospitality

Amenities & Facilties;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 3,344 Sqft

Powder room

Maid room

Prep Kitchen

Wardrobe

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Swimming pool

Barbeque area

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park area

Restaurant & Cafe

Basketball & Tennis court

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

Outdoor sitting area

School

Fitness centre

Spa & Sauna room

Beach access

Garden

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284