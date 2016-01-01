  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Orla | Dorchester Collection

Dubai, UAE
from € 5,648,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat

Key Highlights;

  • Finest architecture by Foster & Partner
  • Management by Dorchester Collection
  • Attractive Payment Plan options availabe
  • Unmatchable maintenance & hospitality

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,344 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Prep Kitchen
  • Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Outdoor sitting area
  • School
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Garden

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

