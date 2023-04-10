  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Damac Bay by Cavalli

Dubai, UAE
from € 811,067
About the complex

Damac Bay by Cavalli – ultra-luxurious project from the famous developer Damac Properties. This promising residential complex, which is already becoming a cult today, is a new embodiment of luxury, located in the coastal premium community.

🎁 Apartment for sale from an investor with the right to transfer installment plan to a developer!

Apartment with repair and kitchen furniture with 1 bedroom, kitchen, living room and two bathrooms. Located on the 8th floor with sea views. Area 67sq.m

PLAN PAYMENTS 80/20

Initial installment: 1 386 000 aid ( 379 $ )

                          4% DLD: 132,000 ( 36165 $ )

                  2% commission: 66,000 ( 18080 $ )

further interest-free installment before key collection

 

Impressive architecture – a special advantage of the residential complex. Wave-shaped towers from 30 to 40 floors, located on the very shore of the harbor, are connected by an elegant high-rise podium, from where the most exciting and incredible views open.

Each residence – concentration of comfort, amenities and privileges. The unique design, designed in accordance with the preferences of modern man, complements the unrivaled luxurious atmosphere.

Residents can enjoy first-class amenities:

  • Tall tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees.
  • Unlimited access to a private beach.
  • Wellness club with sauna.
  • Built-in family area with barbecue area.
  • 24-hour concierge service.

Buyers of exclusive residences at Damac Bay receive one of the most iconic addresses in Dubai. Stunning Dubai Harbor, located at the intersection of Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. The community has a developed road network, pedestrian zones and bicycle paths.

In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex, a cruise terminal accepting over 2.5 million passengers annually. The developer also presented ambitious plans for the development of the territory: the best restaurants and cafes, shopping centers, and social infrastructure facilities will be located here.

As a true embodiment of luxury, Damac Bay offers investors the most comfortable living conditions and a wide selection of apartments for a stable income. Become a luxury property in Dubai by buying apartments in Damac Bay by Cavalli.

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 50 m
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
