Apartment in New Building Urban Oasis

Dubai, UAE
from € 497,821
Apartment in New Building Urban Oasis
About the complex


Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: Business Bay
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1

 View: Pool View
Parking: 1

Floor: Lower Floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
 Balcony: Yes

Availability: Out of Plan
 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Urban Oasis
Dubai, UAE
from € 497,821
Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments for resident visa and rental income. There is also a furnished penthouse. Some flats offer a view of the marina, and some - a sea view. All apartments have balconies.

The residence features around-the-clock security, concierge, a lounge area, swimming pools for children and adults, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a yoga studio, a sauna, a games room, a music hall, a kids' play room, a barbecue area, a garden.

Completion - 2 quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - 3 meters
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • European kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the most vibrant and prestigious areas of the city. This is a luxury residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest areas in Dubai, but at the same time the most populated and developed.

The property is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, a bus stop, and the marina.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 minutes drive
  • Marina Beach - 6 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 18 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Airport — 22 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Elvira | Marina View
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Elvira.
Elvira by Emaar is a multi-building complex with astonishing & natural delicacies of entertainment, sports amenities, leisure and fun.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 70%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,142 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store-area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Basketball & Tennis courts
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Swimming pool
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Park & Leisure
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming.

Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gym on the ground level, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and parking for 2-3 cars. Some houses have a walk-in wardrobe and a second living room on the upper level.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other project amenities include footpaths, cycle paths, yoga studio, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, recreational areas, shops and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.

