  4. Apartment in New Building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,048,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,739 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah beach – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Residential complex STERLING
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence STAR with a garden and swimming pools in the prestigious area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,048,000
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai.

La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community that presents a collection of freehold apartments unit. Experience living on the edge of Dubai’s pristine coastline & embrace the inspired seaside lifestyle that offers more to explore

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,277 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Beach access
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Services
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • 24/7 Security
  • CCTV
  • Fire Facilities

Location Nearby;

  • La Mer Beach ( 05 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 10 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 15 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 20 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
  • The Walk JBR ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Residential complex Aquilegia villa complex with water attractions and playgrounds, in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a gated community in the quiet green area of Damac Hills 2, and located just off Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road (E77).

The project consists exclusively of three-bedroom villas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: amphitheatre, boating lake, butterfly garden, cycle paths, fishing lake, floating cinema, football pitch, chess court, jogging track, man-made beach, outdoor cinema, paintball club, zoo farm, picnic park, snack bar, snake and ladder game, volleyball court, water park with various attractions, and Zen garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

By car:

  • 38 minutes to Dubai Mall
  • 38 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 37 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 42 minutes to The Walk JBR
  • Dubai International Airport (DXB) 39 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - approximately 44 minutes.
Residential complex New apartments in the elite complex Ellington House, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

On the first two floors of the complex there are the following services: reception, lounge area, library, lobby workstation, coffee shop, access to car parking, bicycle parking and maintenance area, dog wash area, mini golf course, golf lockers, landscaped areas, pool and Spa-zone, kids’ pool, outdoor shower area, indoor and outdoor fitness area, yoga room, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, games zone, outdoor kids’ play area, and barbeque area.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • energy-efficient appliances, water-saving sanitary ware
  • parking spaces have charging points for electric vehicles
  • double glazed glass
  • glass balustrades on balconies with porcelain tile flooring
  • garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor
  • wardrobes
  • LED lighting
  • porcelain floor tile
Infrastructure

The complex is connected with the city and local amenities via pedestrian walkways, cycle lanes and, a bus stop.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The apartment is located in the Dubai Hills area. Located within walking distance golf club, hospital, international school, petrol station, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Park which includes community dog park, play areas, amphitheatre, synthetic ice rink, skate park.

