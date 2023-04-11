Apartment in New Building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,739 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Maid room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Equipped Gym
- Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running area
- Sports facilities
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Community hall
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Mall – 05 mins
- Jumeirah beach – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
- Dubai Marina – 25 mins
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284