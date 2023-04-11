Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 50%
- On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilties;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,420 Sqft
- Powder room
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Equipped Gym
- Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running area
- Sports facilities
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Community hall
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284