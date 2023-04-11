  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 1BR | The Quayside | Business Bay

Dubai, UAE
from € 449,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 768 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • City Walk – 2.7Km
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 3.8Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 4.1Km
  • The Polo Residence – 4.2Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

