  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington

Apartment in New Building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington

Dubai, UAE
from € 340,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington
1 / 8 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Luxury class interiors finishes & fittings at service
  • Attractive payment plan options available
  • Burj Khalifa & Downtown Views
  • Direct access to the Dubai Water Canal Boardwalk
  • Modern lifestyle in a gated community

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 542 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington

Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Gated premium residence The Sanctuary in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building vida marina residence
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | ORB Tower | District One
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence STAR with a garden and swimming pools in the prestigious area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from € 340,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Seapoint | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,431 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Foyer
  • Open Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City- 1.5Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.0Km
  • Dubai Marina – 2.1Km
  • Palm Jumeirah – 2.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Damac Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,100 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Cavalli inspired by interiors
  • Roof-top Opera Pavilion
  • Cavalli Lounge
  • Water Fountain
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Parking spaces
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Beach Access
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Marina & Yacht Club

Locations Nearby;

  • Palm Jumeirah – 10 mins
  • Ibn Battuta Mall – 15 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • JVC – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • IMG World of Adventure – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: Scream Harbor
Podlocation: Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
View: Viewing the Parking Community: 1

Floor: On the top floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
 Balcony: Yes
Availability: off plan, delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023.
Built-up area: 987 square meters. ft.
 

Realting.com
Go