Apartment in New Building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 80%
- On Handover – 10%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 4 Bedroom
- 5 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,400 Sqft
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Store area
- Walk-in-closet
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Equipped Gym
- Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running area
- Sports facilities
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Community hall
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fully gated community
- Spacious cabanas
- Multipurpose hall
- Splash Pads
Location Nearby;
- Creek Marina – 05 mins
- Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
- Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284