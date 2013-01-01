  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour

Apartment in New Building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,549,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour
1 / 13 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,400 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Splash Pads

Location Nearby;

  • Creek Marina – 05 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour

Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Cavalli Couture | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,549,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Fully Furnished | Community View
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elevate by Prescott Development.

Key Highlights;

- Amazing amenities & services at your doorstep 
- One of a kind gaming zones & environment 
- Easy access via Sheikh Zayed Road at proximity 
- Close to Mal of Emirates & Business Bay
- Premium & mesmerizing views at the comfort of your home 

Amenities & Facilties;

- Studio 
- 1 Bath
- Fully Furnished 
- Community View 
- BUA; 405 Sqft 
- Balcony & Terrace 
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area 
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet 
- Restaurant & Cafe 
- Kid's indoor playing area
- Kid's pool & Lap pool
- Splash fountain 
- Electronic gaming rooms
- Gazebo 
- Coffee Bar 
- Fitness Studio 
- Health & Wellness center 
- Club room
- Fire pit 
- Cinema 
- Business Center
- School & Institute 
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Running, Cycling & Jogging track
- Yoga & Meditation area 

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from € 125,093
39 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
Developer: PH Real Estate

We are glad to present a new project from one of Dubai's top developers!

br /

The British company Ellington is already building the 12th facility in the area.

br /

Here is a high profit from the areda ( 10-12% ) due to high demand and a successful location.

br /

The high level of quality of their buildings leaves no one indifferent!

br /

For more information, leave the application.

/ p

Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,739 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah beach – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go