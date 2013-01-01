Apartment in New Building 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,800 Sqft

Maid room

Laundry area

Powder room

Walk-in-closet

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Equipped Gym

Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Supermarket & Shopping area

Jogging, Cycling & Running area

Sports facilities

Tennis & Basketball court

Community hall

Fitness centre

Spa & Sauna room

Fully gated community

Spacious cabanas

Multipurpse hall

Splash Pads

Location Nearby;

Creek Marina – 05 mins

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins

Dubai International Airport – 10 mins

Downtown Dubai – 15 mins

Burj Khalifa – 20 mins

Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284