  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Creek Waters | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Creek Waters | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 525,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Creek Waters | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,492 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpse hall
  • Splash Pads

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Creek Waters | Payment Plan

