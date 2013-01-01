Apartment in New Building 2BR | Creek Waters | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

AYKON CITY – THE EAST TOWERS

Live in Dubai's most prestigious, and best connected neighborhood.

Become neighboors with the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains;

Dubai Canal, City Walk, Boxpark and a host of global luxury brands.

AYKON City comprises residences, hotel rooms, hotel apartments and

office space, with spectacular exteriors and breathtaking views.

The organic lines of the West Towers are echoed across

Sheikh Zayed Road in the two West Towers; creating an elegant

gateway to Dubai's Downtown.

DISTINGUISHED INTERIORS

Beautifully proportioned and finished to the very highest of standards,

interiors celebrate extraordinary vistas of Dubai's skyline, reaching out

to the Arabian Gulf.

Generous living spaces are flooded with natural light through

floor-to-ceiling windows.

INSPIRING OUTLOOKS

Each of the towers has been carefully designed to feature stunning

view corridors from every perspective; from Sheikh Zayed Road to

the Arabian Gulf; from Dubai Canal to the very heart of the city;

from Safa Park to Dubai Marina.

AYKON PLAZA

Central to the development is AYKON Plaza, an elevated platform that links

the East Tower and provides the community with its own beautiful areas in

which to unwind and relax.

There’s something for every age and mood, from inviting swimming pools

and specialist exercise areas to street cafй culture and luxurious boutiques

– with lots more besides.

THE CLUB

The Club is an exclusive residents-only setting with a modern twist

on old-world charm. The club shall offer spectacular views of the

surrounding neighbourhood, and a place to relax and socialise.

A Dubai address with a global appeal

Dubai Canal

Linking new and old Dubai, the canal, which forms a new island within the

city, runs through several lifestyle and leisure developments that include

hotels, restaurants and retail options. There is also a marina, a boardwalk,

and multiple stations to make it into a first-rate marine transport hub.

Sheikh Zayed Road

As Dubai’s main vehicular artery and the longest road in the UAE, Sheikh

Zayed Road provides easy access to the rest of the city, and the other

emirates beyond; as well as being the spectacular setting of some of

Dubai’s most illustrious skyscrapers.

THE RESIDENCES – THE EAST TOWERS

Make your home at AYKON City and enjoy incredible views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Choose from studios, and one, two and three bedroom residences.