Apartment in New Building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar.
Key Highligts;
- An iconic tower with a modern-architectural style
- Access to beaches & creek promenade, retails at doorstep
- A stunning resort-style amenities podium with wide range of activities
- World-class advanced amenities of entertainment, health & pleasures
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 950 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Equipped Gym
- Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running area
- Sports facilities
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Community hall
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fully gated community
- Spacious cabanas
- Multipurpse hall
- Splash Pads
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284