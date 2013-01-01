  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar

Dubai, UAE
from € 400,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar.

Key Highligts;

  • An iconic tower with a modern-architectural style
  • Access to beaches & creek promenade, retails at doorstep
  • A stunning resort-style amenities podium with wide range of activities
  • World-class advanced amenities of entertainment, health & pleasures

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 950 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpse hall
  • Splash Pads

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar








Realting.com
Go