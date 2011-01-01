Apartment in New Building 2BR | Elano | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Semi-furnished
- BUA; 1,045 Sqft
- Powder room
- Store area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Kid’s play area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Sports court
- Outdoor cinema
- Table tennis
- Health club
- Cabana seating
- Indoor basketball
- Steam room
- Party hall
- Billiards
- Tropical shower
- Library
- Landscaped garden
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Sports City – 05 mins
- Jumeirah Village Circle – 05 mins
- First Avenue Mall – 10 mins
- Mall of Emirates – 15 mins
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins
- Business Bay – 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284