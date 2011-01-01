  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Elano | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 272,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Elano | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Semi-furnished
  • BUA; 1,045 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Table tennis
  • Health club
  • Cabana seating
  • Indoor basketball
  • Steam room
  • Party hall
  • Billiards
  • Tropical shower
  • Library
  • Landscaped garden

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Sports City – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah Village Circle – 05 mins
  • First Avenue Mall – 10 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins
  • Business Bay – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Elano | Prime Location

Realting.com
Go