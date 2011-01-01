Apartment in New Building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Villanova, known as La Rosa, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

Equipped with modern amenities

Part of a gated community with access to pedestrian-friendly linear parts

Surrounded by swimming pools, play & recreational area

Nested away from the hustle & bustle of the city

Two-storey townhouses with convenient floorplans

Viable & attractive payment plan

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,965 Sqft

Maid room

Laundry area

Garbage

Dressing

Powder room

Dining & Retail outlet

Gym

Health care centre

Leisure & Park area

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Swimming pook

Barbeque area

Garden

Mosque

School & Institute

Cycling, Running & Jogging track

Green Surrounding

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284