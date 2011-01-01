  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 196,000
1 / 11 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 80%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Semi-furnished
  • BUA; 785 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Study area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Table tennis
  • Health club
  • Cabana seating
  • Indoor basketball
  • Steam room
  • Party hall
  • Billiards
  • Tropical shower
  • Library
  • Landscaped garden

Nearby Neighbourhood =;

  • Motor City – 1.7Km
  • Villa Lantana – 1.7Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 1.8Km
  • Studio City – 2.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan

Apartment building 3BR | La Rosa | Villanova
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Villanova, known as La Rosa, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • Equipped with modern amenities
  • Part of a gated community with access to pedestrian-friendly linear parts
  • Surrounded by swimming pools, play & recreational area
  • Nested away from the hustle & bustle of the city
  • Two-storey townhouses with convenient floorplans
  • Viable & attractive payment plan

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,965 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Garbage
  • Dressing
  • Powder room
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pook
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Green Surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Amenities & Facilities;
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Fully Furnished
  • BUA; 718 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Jacuzzi
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Concierge
  • Housekeeping
  • Music room
  • Games lounge
  • Study & Conference room
  • Wifi connection in all public areas
  • Leisure & family area
  • Sports court
  • Kid’s play area
  • Walking trails
  • Barbeque area
  • Community View
  • Lush green parks
  • Mosque
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Parking areas

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Downtown – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Apartment building 2BR | 17 Icon Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as 17 Icon Bay by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,072 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lift, Lobby & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Jaddaf – 2.2Km
  • Health Care City Phase 2 – 2.5Km
  • Culture Village – 2.8Km
  • Al Kifaf – 6.0Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

