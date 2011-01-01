Apartment in New Building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 80%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Semi-furnished
- BUA; 785 Sqft
- Powder room
- Study area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Kid’s play area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Sports court
- Outdoor cinema
- Table tennis
- Health club
- Cabana seating
- Indoor basketball
- Steam room
- Party hall
- Billiards
- Tropical shower
- Library
- Landscaped garden
Nearby Neighbourhood =;
- Motor City – 1.7Km
- Villa Lantana – 1.7Km
- Dubai Science Park – 1.8Km
- Studio City – 2.3Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284