  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building Studio | Elano | Arjan

Apartment in New Building Studio | Elano | Arjan

Dubai, UAE
from € 121,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building Studio | Elano | Arjan
1 / 11 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Key Highlights;

  • Prime & exclusive location at Arjan, Dubai
  • Easy & affordable payment plan options
  • Access to state-of-the-art facilities & amenities
  • Surrounded by lush green parks & a tranquil environment

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Semi-furnished
  • BUA; 393 Sqft
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Table tennis
  • Health club
  • Cabana seating
  • Indoor basketball
  • Steam room
  • Party hall
  • Billiards
  • Tropical shower
  • Library
  • Landscaped garden

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Studio | Elano | Arjan

Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Design Quarter | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Danube Aston Martin
Dubai, UAE
from € 237,403
Apartment building 2BR | Vida Residence | Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building Studio | Elano | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
from € 121,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Bluewaters Bay | meraas
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers ix delighted to offer its clients a luxurious 1 bedroom apartment, located in Bluewaters Island, known as Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Key Highlights;

  • Generous & welcoming main arrival & drop-off areas
  • High-rise twin tower development at Bluewaters Island
  • Infinity pool with fabulous sea views
  • Surrounded by the Bluewaters Island, The Palm & The Walk JBR
  • Countless dining, shopping, leisure & entertainment

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 982 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool and an artificial beach, landscaped gardens, shops, cafes and restaurants, two gyms, kids' playgrounds and pools, yoga, lounge and barbecue areas, sports grounds.

Completion - June, 2024.

Advantages

In case of installment plan 40/60 - 17% discount.

In case of payment in full - 22% discount.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Studio City, close to Motor City and Sports City districts, the city center and Expo 2020, a few minutes away from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • EXPO 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • School - 9 minutes
  • Clinic - 9 minutes
Apartment building Beach Vista, DUBAI HARBOUR
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 2,368 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4
  • No. of bathrooms - 5 
  • 25 mins from Downtown
  • 25 mins from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Maid's room

Fully equipped kitchen

Built-in wardrobes

Spacious balcony 

Shared swimming pool

Shared gym

Private beach access

1 Parking space

 

About area


The modern Beach Vista features floor-to-ceiling windows together with expansive decks and offers one-of-a-kind views of the Arabian Gulf's crystal blue waters. The bathrooms are designed in an exquisite, sophisticated style that is both modern and timeless. Beach Vista is made up of two separate buildings and each with its unique set of features and unit layouts. Emaar Beachfront is an island paradise with an accessible, well-linked address, situated between JBR and Palm Jumeirah. Dubai Marina, the Palm, and all are minutes away from each other. 

Realting.com
Go