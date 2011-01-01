Apartment in New Building Studio | Elano | Arjan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24
Key Highlights;
- Prime & exclusive location at Arjan, Dubai
- Easy & affordable payment plan options
- Access to state-of-the-art facilities & amenities
- Surrounded by lush green parks & a tranquil environment
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Semi-furnished
- BUA; 393 Sqft
- Open Kitchen
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Kid’s play area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Sports court
- Outdoor cinema
- Table tennis
- Health club
- Cabana seating
- Indoor basketball
- Steam room
- Party hall
- Billiards
- Tropical shower
- Library
- Landscaped garden
