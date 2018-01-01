  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 152,950
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
1 / 14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with private swimming pools.

The residence features a green area, a gym, a steam bath, a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, a waterfall, a parking, an outdoor cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, an entertainment center.

Completion - October, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, schools, medical centers and places of interest.

  • Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive
  • Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Crescent with a swimming pool in the eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 152,950
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 6 bedroom villa, located in the heart of MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 6 Bedroom
  • 7 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 14,605 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Steam & Spa room
  • Changing room
  • Fitness studio
  • Yoga area
  • Sunken Seating
  • 3 car parking space
  • Guest room
  • Driver room
  • Maid room
  • Pantry
  • Courtyard
  • Show Kitchen
  • Lift
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Study & Library
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running. Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Locations Nearby;

  • Downtown Dubai -15 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Meydan Mall – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Luxury residence Bianca with swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators.

The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.

Completion - 4 quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double-glazed windows and balconies
  • Kitchen cabinetry and countertops
  • Satellite antenna
  • High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to parks, schools, mosques, shopping malls and places of interest.

  • IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE - 5 minutes drive
  • Global Village - 11 minutes drive
  • Zayed University - 11 minutes drive
  • Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes drive
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons.

The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.

  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 31 km
  • Sea - 23 km
Realting.com
Go