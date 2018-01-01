Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 6 bedroom villa, located in the heart of MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

6 Bedroom

7 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 14,605 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Steam & Spa room

Changing room

Fitness studio

Yoga area

Sunken Seating

3 car parking space

Guest room

Driver room

Maid room

Pantry

Courtyard

Show Kitchen

Lift

Walk-in-closet

Study & Library

Roof

Balcony / Terrace

Lawn

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Kid’s play area

Supermarket & Shopping area

Park & Leisure area

Green surrounding

School & Institute

Community Hall

Hospital

Fitness centre

Running. Jogging & Cycling track

Sports court

Locations Nearby;

Downtown Dubai -15 mins

Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins

Meydan Mall – 15 mins

Dubai International Airport – 20 mins

Mall of Emirates – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284