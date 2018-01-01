Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Seagull Point, MBR City, Dubai.

Seagull Point by District One is a residential development that offers fully furnished apartments. It is a waterfront project, set to be in the amidst green spaces overlooking crystal lagoon.

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Fully furnished

BUA; 2,562 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Dressing / Wardrobe

Storage

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Barbeque area

Green surrounding

School & Institute

Community Hall

Hospital

Fitness centre

Sports court

Location Nearby;

Business Bay – 05 mins

Dubai International Financial Centre – 10 mins

Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins

Burj Al Arab – 20 mins

Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

