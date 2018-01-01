Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 419,877
1 / 11
About the complex
The complex comes with the following amenities:
- drive-in entrance, lobby, library, business centers, lounge
- party zone, rooftop cinema, sky garden, kids cinema, self storage
- health club, family jacuzzi, kids pool, sauna, steam room, 42 m mega pool, cabana, sunken seat, verandah
- squash court, kids play area, chess arena, billiards, bowling alley, 260 m jogging trail, table tennis, golfing zone, multimedia/gaming zone
Malls
- CIRCLE mall - 5 min
- mall OF THE EMIRATES - 15 min
- DUBAI HILLS mall - 20 min
Schools
- JSS INTERNATIONAL school - 5 min
- ARCADIA school - 15 min
- NORD ANGLIA INTERNATIONAL school - 15 min
Medical facilities
- SAUDI GERMAN hospital - 15 min
- NEURO SPINAL hospital - 15 min
- MEDICLINIC MEADOWS - 20 min
Beaches
- JBR beach - 20 min
- MARINA beach - 25 min
- SUNSET beach - 25 min
Community parks
- SABAT park - 2 min
- DOKHON park - 5 min
- SIDER park - 10 min
Motorways
- AL KHAIL road - 10 min
- AL HESSA road - 10 min
- SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED road - 20 min
Airports
- DUBAI INTERNATIONAL airport - 30 min
- AL MAKTOUM INTERNATIONAL airport - 30 min
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes