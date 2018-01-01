  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 419,877
Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The complex comes with the following amenities:

  • drive-in entrance, lobby, library, business centers, lounge
  • party zone, rooftop cinema, sky garden, kids cinema, self storage
  • health club, family jacuzzi, kids pool, sauna, steam room, 42 m mega pool, cabana, sunken seat, verandah
  • squash court, kids play area, chess arena, billiards, bowling alley, 260 m jogging trail, table tennis, golfing zone, multimedia/gaming zone
Location and nearby infrastructure

Malls

  • CIRCLE mall - 5 min
  • mall OF THE EMIRATES - 15 min
  • DUBAI HILLS mall - 20 min

Schools

  • JSS INTERNATIONAL school - 5 min
  • ARCADIA school - 15 min
  • NORD ANGLIA INTERNATIONAL school - 15 min

Medical facilities

  • SAUDI GERMAN hospital - 15 min
  • NEURO SPINAL hospital - 15 min
  • MEDICLINIC MEADOWS - 20 min

Beaches

  • JBR beach - 20 min
  • MARINA beach - 25 min
  • SUNSET beach - 25 min

Community parks

  • SABAT park - 2 min
  • DOKHON park - 5 min
  • SIDER park - 10 min

Motorways

  • AL KHAIL road - 10 min
  • AL HESSA road - 10 min
  • SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED road - 20 min

Airports

  • DUBAI INTERNATIONAL airport - 30 min
  • AL MAKTOUM INTERNATIONAL airport - 30 min
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 419,877
Apartment building 3BR | Seagull Point | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Seagull Point, MBR City, Dubai.

Seagull Point by District One is a residential development that offers fully furnished apartments. It is a waterfront project, set to be in the amidst green spaces overlooking crystal lagoon.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 2,562 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing / Wardrobe
  • Storage
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 05 mins
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 10 mins
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Apartment building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 Bedroom apartments, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • Till Handover – 29%
  • Post Handover – 51%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 624 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
  • Green surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor Cinema
  • Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
  • Party Hall
  • Lazy River
  • Plunge slide
  • Yoga deck
  • Gazebo
  • Pets zone

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 1.4Km
  • Motor City – 2.5Km
  • Studio City – 3.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of two towers in the heart of Dubai, located between the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Water Canal.

The building has apartments with different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, penthouses, loft apartments, and townhouses, with minimal area of 47 m2.

Prices start from $272,257 (AED 999,999)

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is close to stores, educational institutions, hospitals, as well as some attractions:

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard - 2 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 2 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3 km
  • Dubai Opera - 4 km
  • Dubai Water Canal - 8 km
  • Dxb Int Airport - 15 km
