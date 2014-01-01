  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Erin | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,210,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in 2 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk known as Erin by Meraas.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,835 Sqft
  • Utility
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Closet
  • Store area
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Sea views
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dog park
  • Tennis, Squash & Basketball court
  • Games table
  • Event area
  • Function room
  • Nursery
  • Picnic Pavilions

Location Nearby;

  • City Walk Mall – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins
  • La Mer Beach – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 50 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

