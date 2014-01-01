Apartment in New Building 2BR | Erin | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in 2 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk known as Erin by Meraas.
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 50%
- On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,249 Sqft
- Utility
- Maid room
- Powder room
- Closet
- Foyer
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- 24/7 Security
- Beach access
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Sea views
- Hospital
- Spa & Sauna room
- Water activity
- Running, Jogging & Cycling area
- Yoga & Meditation
- Dog park
- Tennis, Squash & Basketball court
- Games table
- Event area
- Function room
- Nursery
- Picnic Pavilions
Neighbourhood Nearby;
- Business Bay – 2.1Km
- DIFC – 2.4Km
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 2.4Km
- La Mer Beach – 2.9Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284