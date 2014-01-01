  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Erin | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 651,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in 2 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk known as Erin by Meraas.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,249 Sqft
  • Utility
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Closet
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Sea views
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dog park
  • Tennis, Squash & Basketball court
  • Games table
  • Event area
  • Function room
  • Nursery
  • Picnic Pavilions

Neighbourhood Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 2.1Km
  • DIFC – 2.4Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 2.4Km
  • La Mer Beach – 2.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Onyx | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Stylish high-rise residence Canal Heights in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Community View | Furnished
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Residential complex Elite residential complex Beach House with hotel services and a private beach on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Elite residential complex on the legendary Palm island. The project consists of two residential buildings, detached club house, landscaped area with swimming pools, private beach and areas for sports and recreation.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. The four-bedroom apartments on the first floor have swimming pools.

The design is minimalist and it has a style of nature. Many living plants are included to design the rooms, terraces and the outdoor area.

Convenient payment schedule:

  • 30% is down payment;
  • 5% payment – 40% project completion;
  • 5% payment – 50% completion;
  • 5% payment – 60% completion;
  • 5% payment – 70% completion;
  • 50% payment – at project delivery.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Around the swimming pool: vitamin bar with refreshing drinks, relaxation area with comfortable sun loungers, and separate children's pool decorated as a tropical jungle.

Inside the residential complex: kid's club, cafeteria, conference room, library and co-working room.

The separate building includes club lounge area with bar, kitchen, meeting room with presentation display, dining room, wine fridge and outdoor terrace.

Advantages Location and cost of apartments

Unique opportunity to purchase property on Palm Jumeirah, as the island is almost completely built-up. The cost of apartments does not exceed the average on the island, and the level of service is comparable to the best hotels in Dubai.

Developed infrastructure

Despite the fact that the complex is small (only 123 apartments), the quality of its luxury hotel infrastructure exceeds even more populated complexes in the center of Dubai.

Swimming pool

This project surpasses all other hotels by offering a huge 400 m2 infinity pool with sea view.

Private beach

Thanks to the fact that the complex is located close to the strait connecting the island's pool with the open sea, the water here is not stagnant and it remains clean.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the eastern part of the island of Palma Jumeirah, next to the strait. It offers panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, the famous Burj Al Arab hotel, the "petals of palm" on the island, Atlantis and Atlantis Royal hotels.

It takes about 30 minutes by car to get to the center of Dubai. In addition, the island is connected to the mainland by a monorail that runs through the center of Palma.

There are several large supermarkets on the island. The British and American schools are located on the mainland near Palma, in the areas of Al Barsha and Al Sufouh in 20 minutes by car.
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in 17 Icon Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour.

Key Highlights;

  • State of the art high-end designed 43-storey development
  • Proximity to the Central Park neighbourhood
  • Walking distance from the Dubai Creek Tower
  • Leisure rang of retail F&B outlet on Creek Boardwalk

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 736 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lift, Lobby & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal.

Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-controlled swimming pools for children and adults, two state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, steam rooms and sauna, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Business Bay, close to the Dubai Canal and the prestigious Downtown area. Nearby there are schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, boutiques and shops in the world's largest shopping mall.

The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport. It is approximately 21 minutes away via Al Khail Road.

