Apartment in New Building 1BR | Erin | City Walk

Dubai, UAE
from € 474,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk, known as Erin by Meraas.

Key Highlights;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,310 Sqft
  • Utility
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Sea views
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dog park
  • Tennis, Squash & Basketball court
  • Games table
  • Event area
  • Function room
  • Nursery
  • Picnic Pavilions

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Other complexes
Apart - hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Address Property

DISCOVER KEMPINSKI FLOATING PALACE

Kempinski Floating Palace is a floating luxury hotel that offers a unique experience.

From fine dining to shopping center and inclusive amenities, the hotel guaranteed a prestigious stay for visitors and investors.

Away from the distractions of the city, Sea Palace offers serenity in the heart of Dubai.

The Kempinski Floating Palace is committed to creating a lifetime of memories on the water beyond what you can imagine.

The Sea Palace will be constituted mainly of 156 Rooms, some of which are Royal Suites, Deluxe Rooms and 6 of our favorite Luxury Penthouse with private pools.

The Luxury experience will also include mul- tinational fine dining restaurants, 5 star Spa treatments in addition to Fitness area and a luxury shopping center.

Investors and visitors will also enjoy their stay while keeping their busi- ness at hand, since the resort will have meeting and conference rooms.

Luxury seekers and business lovers will enjoy investing in a vacation that will bring out the Fiji feel in the mid of the Middle East.

Kempinski Floating Palace will proudly host a wide range of activities for sea lovers with stunning views of the sea and winding spacious areas.

SEA ESCAPE

Located in the richness of Dubai. The Kempinski Floaring Palace will enable visitors to wake up within serenity and tranquility

of the sea and the city at the same time.

 

The Kempinski Floating Palace will be constituted of 4 blocks combined under a Pyramid.

All 4 blocks will be connected from the second floor.

With a wide range of room choices, visitors and investors will be able to enjoy 6 room types each with very refined and luxurious details.

 

At Kempinski we made sure the experience is one of a kind as we paid the best attention to details on the interior and architectural aspects. From floor titles, to furniture to indoor and outdoor lighting Sea Palace will make sure you’ll feel embedded with luxury at the midst of the oceans. The interior of rooms will be spacious enough to be verified and can be managed by multinational hotel chains.
Apartment building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 6 bedroom villa, located in the heart of MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 6 Bedroom
  • 7 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 14,605 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Steam & Spa room
  • Changing room
  • Fitness studio
  • Yoga area
  • Sunken Seating
  • 3 car parking space
  • Guest room
  • Driver room
  • Maid room
  • Pantry
  • Courtyard
  • Show Kitchen
  • Lift
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Study & Library
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running. Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Locations Nearby;

  • Downtown Dubai -15 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Meydan Mall – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Orla | Dorchester Collection
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat

Key Highlights;

  • Finest architecture by Foster & Partner
  • Management by Dorchester Collection
  • Attractive Payment Plan options availabe
  • Unmatchable maintenance & hospitality

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,344 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Prep Kitchen
  • Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Outdoor sitting area
  • School
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Garden

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

