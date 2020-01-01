Apartment in New Building 3BR | Design Quarter | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,633 Sqft
- Powder room
- Foyer
- Maid room
- Walk-in-closet
- Balcony & Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Barbeque area
- Gym
- 24/7 security
- Fitness centre
- Games area
- Green surrouding
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Skating area
- Yoga & Meditation
- Championship golf course
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Shopping & Supermarket
Nearby Location;
- Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 05 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 15 mins
- Dubai Mall – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
- Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284