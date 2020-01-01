  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Design Quarter | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 998,000
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Design Quarter | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,633 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Foyer
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

Nearby Location;

  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 05 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 15 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Design Quarter | Prime Location

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
