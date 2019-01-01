  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Design Quarter | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 711,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Design Quarter | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,193 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Foyer
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Business Bay – 2.8Km
  • DIFC – 3.3Km
  • Health care city phase 2 – 3.7Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.7Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Design Quarter | Payment Plan

Apartment building 5BR | Melrose Estates | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you amazing 5 bedroom limited edition golf villas, located in Melrose Estates, Damac Hills, Dubai.

Melrose Estates by Damac Properties is designed to capture the essence of California style living. Surrounded by lush green open space and in proximity to an 18-hole championship golf course, the development ticks all the right boxes

Key Highlights;

  • Premium interiors with exceptional fit & finish
  • Homes offering great views of the surrounding areas
  • Attractive & flexible 2-year payment plan
  • Part of a vibrant & cosmopolitan community

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 10%
  • Post Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 6,112 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Driver rom
  • Storage area
  • Stairs
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Garden & Lawn
  • Pantry
  • Games room
  • Roof
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • School Nursery & Institute

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • Global Village – 15 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, MJL, Dubai.

Lamtara by Dubai Holding is residential building offering amazing units that are built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building, it also has contemporary designed lobby lounges for its residents.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 80%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,815 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Dressing
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green Surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health Care Centre
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activity
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Amenities & Facilties;

- 3 Bedroom

- 3 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 1,292 Sqft 

- Store area 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

Nearby Neighbourhood;

- Victory Heights; 1.5Km

- Sports City; 1.7Km

- Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km

- Motor City; 2.7Km

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

