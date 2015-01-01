  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Design Quarter | D3

Dubai, UAE
from € 449,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas.

Key Highights;

  • State of the art infrastructure with leisure attractions
  • Proximity to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary & Dubai mall
  • Leading design hub for international & local brands
  • Attractive payment plan options available at ease

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 807 Sqft
  • Foyer
  • Utility
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex W Residences with balconies, terraces, swimming pool and VIP club, with views of the city and the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 339,503
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Palm Gateway | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Gateway, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • Excellent interiors with the top of the line finish
  • Easy access to retail outlet & fine dining options
  • Specular location at the heart of the Palm Jumeirah
  • World-class neighbourhood amenities & facilities
  • Uninterrupted view of the Dubai Skyline, Palm Jumeirah, & Arabian Ranches

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 988 Sqft
  • Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Powder room
  • Utility
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Sports court
  • Swimming pool
  • Community Hall
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Green surrounding
  • Sitting area
  • Barbeque area
  • Beach area
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Outdoor sports facilities

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise residence Waves Opulence with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach, Sobha Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kids' playground, a garden, restaurants and cafes.

Completion - 2025.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 1 minute
  • Burj Khalifa - 13.8 km
  • Airport - 15.6 km
  • Sea - 14 km
  • Dubai Mall - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY -3 Bdr m
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

WELCOME TO THE PRIME HOTEL OF LIFE NONALEKO FROM THE DUBA — CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS CENTER.

Sobha Creek Vistas consists of two exquisite towers located near the lively center of Dubai, with high-quality finishes and unique charm, which has no equal.
Enjoy a new level of luxury at the exclusive address. The height of modern life in 64 floors of world-class craftsmanship.
Custom-made residences with windows at full height to maximize the all-encompassing view.
Immerse yourself in an ultra-modern pool or work on tanning lines by the — pool.
Be better thanks to a fully equipped gym that promises exceptional conditions designed to relieve day stress every day.
Catch the pulse of a city where relaxation and pleasure are organically intertwined with magical moments in the Hartland community.

The main characteristics of the object:

- 3 bedroom
- 4 bathrooms

- a room for servants

- Size: 1887 sq. ft.

- View of Burj Khalifa and Downtown

- selected parking
place
- children's and adult pool

- gym
- children's playground 

-investment opportunities

Location:
- 15 min to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- near the reserve Ras al-Khor 
- two schools in Sobha Hartland

