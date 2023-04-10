  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building Damac Bay by Cavalli

Apartment in New Building Damac Bay by Cavalli

Dubai, UAE
from € 800,779
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building Damac Bay by Cavalli
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Damac Bay by Cavalli – ultra-luxurious project from the famous developer Damac Properties. This promising residential complex, which is already becoming a cult today, is a new embodiment of luxury, located in the coastal premium community.

Apartment with repair and kitchen furniture with 1 bedroom, kitchen, living room and two bathrooms. Located on the 16th floor with sea views. Area 67sq.m

PLAN PAYMENTS 80/20

Initial installment: 1 253 000 aid ( 343 287 $ )

                          4% DLD: 128,000 ( 35,068 $ )

                  2% commission: 64,000 ( 17 534 $ )

further interest-free installment before key collection

 

Impressive architecture – a special advantage of the residential complex. Wave-shaped towers from 30 to 40 floors, located on the very shore of the harbor, are connected by an elegant high-rise podium, from where the most exciting and incredible views open.

Each residence – concentration of comfort, amenities and privileges. The unique design, designed in accordance with the preferences of modern man, complements the unrivaled luxurious atmosphere.

Residents can enjoy first-class amenities:

  • Tall tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees.
  • Unlimited access to a private beach.
  • Wellness club with sauna.
  • Built-in family area with barbecue area.
  • 24-hour concierge service.

Buyers of exclusive residences at Damac Bay receive one of the most iconic addresses in Dubai. Stunning Dubai Harbor, located at the intersection of Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. The community has a developed road network, pedestrian zones and bicycle paths.

In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex, a cruise terminal accepting over 2.5 million passengers annually. The developer also presented ambitious plans for the development of the territory: the best restaurants and cafes, shopping centers, and social infrastructure facilities will be located here.

As a true embodiment of luxury, Damac Bay offers investors the most comfortable living conditions and a wide selection of apartments for a stable income. Become a luxury property in Dubai by buying apartments in Damac Bay by Cavalli.

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Guarded residence Golf Grand with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Prime Residence, INTERNATIONAL CITY
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a modern Creek Vistas Grande residence with a pool by Sobha, Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Seagull Point | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
from € 800,779
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Erin | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in 2 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk known as Erin by Meraas.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,249 Sqft
  • Utility
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Closet
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Sea views
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dog park
  • Tennis, Squash & Basketball court
  • Games table
  • Event area
  • Function room
  • Nursery
  • Picnic Pavilions

Neighbourhood Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 2.1Km
  • DIFC – 2.4Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 2.4Km
  • La Mer Beach – 2.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Erin | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in 2 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk known as Erin by Meraas.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,835 Sqft
  • Utility
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Closet
  • Store area
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Sea views
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dog park
  • Tennis, Squash & Basketball court
  • Games table
  • Event area
  • Function room
  • Nursery
  • Picnic Pavilions

Location Nearby;

  • City Walk Mall – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins
  • La Mer Beach – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 50 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning.

The complex also features a sauna and retail shops.

Payment plan: 40/60

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 10% - within 30 days of booking
  • 10% within 120 days of booking
  • 10% - within 180 days from booking date
  • 60% - upon delivery.
Location and nearby infrastructure

In close proximity to all basic amenities:

  • Easy access to the metro station
  • Close to JAFZA
  • Near Dubai Marina and Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall
  • Close to Jumeirah Golf Estates
  • 20-30 minutes from airports.
Realting.com
Go