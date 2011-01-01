  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 214,000

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 825 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
  • Green surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor Cinema
  • Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
  • Party Hall
  • Lazy River
  • Plunge slide
  • Yoga deck
  • Gazebo
  • Pets zone

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins
  • Dubai Butterfly Garden – 05 mins
  • City Centre Al Barsha – 05 mins
  • First Avenue Mall – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

