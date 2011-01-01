  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 174,000
1 / 11 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 Bedroom apartments, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • Till Handover – 29%
  • Post Handover – 51%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 624 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
  • Green surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor Cinema
  • Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
  • Party Hall
  • Lazy River
  • Plunge slide
  • Yoga deck
  • Gazebo
  • Pets zone

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 1.4Km
  • Motor City – 2.5Km
  • Studio City – 3.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan

Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | La Cote | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in La Cote, Port De La Mer, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • 190+ berth Marina & Yacht club / private beach access
  • Fashionable boutiques restaurants & cafe
  • Magnificent swimming pool
  • Private landscaped terrace
  • Seaside & Marine overlooking to Pearl Jumeirah

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 800 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports Court
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Marine & Yachts
  • Beach access
  • Sea views
  • Beach Volleyball

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a resident visa and rental income in Wilton Terraces residential complex, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The complex consists of two 12-storey buildings with 283 apartments with a fine finish, built-in wardrobes and a kitchen with 3.2 m high ceilings. The windows overlook the skyscrapers of Business Bay.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • barbecue
  • gym
  • library
  • playground
  • 1 parking space for each apartment
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area is called "the city" because of its size and the expected large influx of guests and visitors. In total, 26,400 residential units are planned to be built in MBR City, with its own monorail connecting the area with two international airports. Also included in the project: The Mall of the World with the world's largest swimming pool, hospitals, schools, hotels and sports centers. The territory of the district will be covered with parks, including golf courses and a central park.

The complex is located near the main attractions of the city. There are also 2 international schools and 3 parks in the vicinity of the project. Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to a large population of flamingos, is a 14-minute drive from the complex. The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are a 15-minute drive, and Dubai Financial Center is a 17-minute drive.
Residential complex W Residences with balconies, terraces, swimming pool and VIP club, with views of the city and the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes a high-rise building of 49 floors and 384 apartments with exquisite interior design and a variety of layouts: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouse.

The complex is designed in the way that other houses do not block the view of the city and its attractions.

The complex has a roof terrace which overlooks the city. The terrace has a 60-metre swimming pool with a bar and seating areas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities:

  • Clubhouse with bar and VIP areas
  • Media room with private cinema, games room and relaxation area
  • Conference room, meeting rooms and coworking space
  • Extensive terraces with seating areas
  • Walking path surrounded by lush greenery
  • Guest luxury suites upon request
  • Platinum Elite status at Marriott
  • Hotel services include housekeeping, babysitting, laundry and catering services.
Advantages

W Residence owners will enjoy Platinum Elite status at Marriott Bonvoy for two years, which includes special support, free lounge access, a 10% discount on the best available rate and many other amenities at more than 7,400 hotels worldwide.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the city centre. Dubai's landmarks and attarctions are just a few steps away.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Fountain - 4 minutes
  • Dubai Water Canal - 3 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 6 minutes
