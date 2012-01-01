Apartment in New Building Studio | Torino | Arjan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24.
Key Highlights;
- Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road
- Centric location with hassle-free connectivity
- Attractive & flexible payment plan options
- Modern architecture with sustainability at its core
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 364 Sqft
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail area
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Mosque
- School & Institute
- Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
- Green surrounding
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Sports court
- Outdoor Cinema
- Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
- Party Hall
- Lazy River
- Plunge slide
- Yoga deck
- Gazebo
- Pets zone
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
