Apartment in New Building Studio | Torino | Arjan

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24.

Key Highlights;

Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road

Centric location with hassle-free connectivity

Attractive & flexible payment plan options

Modern architecture with sustainability at its core

Amenities & Facilities;

Studio

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 364 Sqft

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Dining & Retail area

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Mosque

School & Institute

Cycling, Jogging, & Running area

Green surrounding

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

Sports court

Outdoor Cinema

Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court

Party Hall

Lazy River

Plunge slide

Yoga deck

Gazebo

Pets zone

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284