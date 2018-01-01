  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Villa 4 & 5 Bedroom Villas

Villa 4 & 5 Bedroom Villas

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,989,000
Share using:
QR
Villa 4 & 5 Bedroom Villas
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A brilliant development Sobha Reserve at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubailand bringing a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom signature villas by Sobha Group laced with private facilities and amenities of signature style. An ultra-classic life amidst Dubailand where you with your family can play various sports and have fun, amazing equipment and facilities to complement your efforts in the place.

Freely engage in a variety of activities including world class sports and fun elements, playing and running, making your loving bond stronger than ever by spending quality time with your loved ones. It's a place where the top notch amenities allow you to distress your modern lifestyle with a variety of water activities and sports. Exceptional fun elements and reserve of exclusive amenities.

The place is charming in the essence reflecting in its wonderful vibes of nature and modernity. A beacon of excellence that drives your inner core to offer and dive into the fun which has always been in your dream. Sunbath yourself and rejuvenate with hundreds of water sports and activities sections where the time flies like wind. A really amazing tailored fit development that suits the needs of each and every user with comfort and convenience.

The development comes along with a variety of amenities and services. The clubhouse here is loaded with a plethora of exceptional amenities to serve you with almost all stuff of entertainment, recreational, fun, indoor sports and all. Come and immerse yourself into a holistic community which is known for its excellent green world and top notch services, leisure areas, retails and all at the doorsteps.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Malta | Damac Lagoon
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | La Rosa | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Villa 4 & 5 Bedroom Villas
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,989,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa 5BR | Farm Gardens | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present amazing 5 bedroom villa, located in Farm Gardens, The Valley, Dubai.

Farm Gardens by Emaar is a residential development that addresses within the community offering next-level sophistication with farming activities & a serene lifestyle that you can’t find anywhere else.

Amenities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Balcony/Terrace
  • Trash area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Guest room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Pool Deck
  • Dressing
  • Family room
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gardens & Park
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation

Facilities of the area;

  • Grand Lawn
  • Petting zoo & animal farm
  • Hydroponics
  • Desert Majlis & Bonfire
  • Stargazing Platforms
  • Picnic spots
  • Events lawn
  • Xeriscape Botanical Garden
  • Pader court volleyball
  • Ghaf Forest

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Ruby Sevens – 05 mins
  • Dubai Outlet Mall – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 25 mins
  • The Dubai Mall – 25 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 5 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, Known as Marbella by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,377 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spots
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Maid room
  • Lawn
  • Garden area
  • Roof
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Community Hall
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity

Location Nearby;

  • Jebel Ali School – 05 mins
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • City Centre Measim – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Stadium – 15 mins
  • IMG World Adventure – 15 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Beachfront Villa
  • Size - 5,000 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4 Bed
  • No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath 
  • 30 min from Downtown
  • 30 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Soon to be vacant
  • Reference no. COIN-GHFC-05

Features

Dubai Marina skyline view

Well maintained

Beach access

Private pool

Partially upgraded interior

Signature location


 

About area

 

Plot size of 6,500 sqft. with an internal living space of 5,000 sqft. 

 

Palm Jumeirah is one of the various projects that raised the bar for waterfront living, luxury accommodation and modern developments in Dubai. There are three prominent villa-only communities on the man-made island, including Garden Homes. Located on the palm-shaped archipelago’s crown, the villa is kept in superb condition with a private garden and pool.

 

Realting.com
Go