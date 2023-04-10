Villa Beach Mansion

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Camelia, Arabian Ranches 2, Dubai.
Camelia by Emaar offers townhouses with railed strolls outside windows and gardens in the backyard. Light tones, incredibly measure windows & clean lines are the center part, heart highlights of Camelia.
Amenities & Facilities;
- 4 Bedroom
- 5 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,143 Sqft
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Store area
- Open Kitchen
- Walk-in-closet
- Swimming pool
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Supermarket
- Tennis & Basketball Court
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Sports court
- Green surrounding
- Mosque
- School & Intitute
- Yoga & Meditation
Location Nearby;
- Dubai International Stadium ( 15 mins )
- Mall Of Emirates ( 20 mins )
- EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
- Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins )
- Business Bay ( 25 mins )
- Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949
