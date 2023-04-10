Villa Beach Mansion

Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Camelia, Arabian Ranches 2, Dubai.

Camelia by Emaar offers townhouses with railed strolls outside windows and gardens in the backyard. Light tones, incredibly measure windows & clean lines are the center part, heart highlights of Camelia.

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,143 Sqft

Maid room

Laundry area

Powder room

Store area

Open Kitchen

Walk-in-closet

Swimming pool

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park area

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlet

Supermarket & Supermarket

Tennis & Basketball Court

Cycling, Running & Jogging track

Sports court

Green surrounding

Mosque

School & Intitute

Yoga & Meditation

Location Nearby;

Dubai International Stadium ( 15 mins )

Mall Of Emirates ( 20 mins )

EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )

Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins )

Business Bay ( 25 mins )

Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284