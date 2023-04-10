  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Villa Beach Mansion

Villa Beach Mansion

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,826,178
Share using:
QR
Villa Beach Mansion
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Emmaar beachfront

Deal: Sale
Category: Apartment
Building: Beach Mansion
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 + toilet room
View: full view of the marina
Floor: On the top floor
  Balcony Zone: Yes
 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Villa 4BR | Camelia | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, UAE
from € 995,267
Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Anya | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Villa 5BR | IBIZA | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,826,178
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa 4BR | Farm Gardens | The Valley
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 4 bedroom villa, located in The Valley, known as the Farm Gardens by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Convenient location near Al Ain Dubai road
  • Family-friendly development with 24/7 security
  • Easy & flexible payment plan options
  • Access to state of the art amenities & facilities
  • Surrounded by lush green parks & tranquil/environment

Amenities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Balcony/Terrace
  • Trash area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Guest room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Pool Deck
  • Dressing
  • Family room
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gardens & Park
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation

Facilities of the area;

  • Grand Lawn
  • Petting zoo & animal farm
  • Hydroponics
  • Desert Majlis & Bonfire
  • Stargazing Platforms
  • Picnic spots
  • Events lawn
  • Xeriscape Botanical Garden
  • Pader court volleyball
  • Ghaf Forest

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 4BR | Camelia | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Camelia, Arabian Ranches 2, Dubai.

Camelia by Emaar offers townhouses with railed strolls outside windows and gardens in the backyard. Light tones, incredibly measure windows & clean lines are the center part, heart highlights of Camelia.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,143 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Supermarket
  • Tennis & Basketball Court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Mosque
  • School & Intitute
  • Yoga & Meditation

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai International Stadium ( 15 mins )
  • Mall Of Emirates ( 20 mins )
  • EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins )
  • Business Bay ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 3BR | Camelia | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom townhouses, located in Arabian Ranches 2, known as Camelia by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Independent Townhouses with posh amenities
  • Easy & attractive 2 years post-handover payment options
  • Hassle-free connectivity options
  • Nearby to famous locality & leisure hubs
  • Desert themed community with an active lifestyle

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,987 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Supermarket
  • Tennis & Basketball Court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Mosque
  • School & Intitute
  • Yoga & Meditation

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go