Apartment in New Building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,011 Sqft
- Foyer
- Store area
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Walk-in-wardrobe
- Hallway
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Fitness centre
- Multipurpose hall
- Landscaped podium deck
- 24/7 Security
- Covered parking spaces
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Health care centre
- Sports court
- Jogging, Running & Cycling area
- Garden
- Kid’s Park
- School & Institute
- Cabanas
- Tropical Garden Areas
Locations Nearby;
- Downtown – 15 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
- Dubai Marina – 15 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws.