Apartment in New Building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,011 Sqft

Foyer

Store area

Maid room

Laundry area

Walk-in-wardrobe

Hallway

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Fitness centre

Multipurpose hall

Landscaped podium deck

24/7 Security

Covered parking spaces

Basketball & Tennis court

Dining & Retail outlet

Supermarket & Shopping area

Health care centre

Sports court

Jogging, Running & Cycling area

Garden

Kid’s Park

School & Institute

Cabanas

Tropical Garden Areas

Locations Nearby;

Downtown – 15 mins

Burj Khalifa – 15 mins

Dubai Marina – 15 mins

Dubai International Airport – 20 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

