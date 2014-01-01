  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 872,000
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,011 Sqft
  • Foyer
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-wardrobe
  • Hallway
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Landscaped podium deck
  • 24/7 Security
  • Covered parking spaces
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Sports court
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling area
  • Garden
  • Kid’s Park
  • School & Institute
  • Cabanas
  • Tropical Garden Areas

Locations Nearby;

  • Downtown – 15 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

