Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 80%
- On Handover – 10%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,665 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Open kitchen
- Foyer
- Walk-in-wardrobe
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Fitness centre
- Multipurpose hall
- Landscaped podium deck
- 24/7 Security
- Covered parking spaces
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Health care centre
- Sports court
- Jogging, Running & Cycling area
- Garden
- Kid’s Park
- School & Institute
- Cabanas
- Tropical Garden Areas
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- The Polo Residence – 4.8Km
- Dubai Science Park – 5.6Km
- Al Barsha – 5.8Km
- Villa Lantana – 5.8Km
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284