  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 499,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,665 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open kitchen
  • Foyer
  • Walk-in-wardrobe
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Landscaped podium deck
  • 24/7 Security
  • Covered parking spaces
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Sports court
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling area
  • Garden
  • Kid’s Park
  • School & Institute
  • Cabanas
  • Tropical Garden Areas

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Polo Residence – 4.8Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 5.6Km
  • Al Barsha – 5.8Km
  • Villa Lantana – 5.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 499,000
