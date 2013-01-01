Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar.
Key Highlights;
- World-class development laced with exclusive services
- Wonderful views & sight at the comfort of your home
- Amenities in sports, Health, Play, Fun & leisure at your services
- Access to the mainland & city key famous destination
- Near to an 18-hole championship golf course
- Residences being offered mesmerizing views of the adjoining areas
Amenities & Facilties;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 891 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Open Kitchen
- Foyer
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Fitness centre
- Multipurpose hall
- Landscaped podium deck
- 24/7 Security
- Covered parking spaces
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Health care centre
- Sports court
- Jogging, Running & Cycling area
- Garden
- Kid’s Park
- School & Institute
- Cabanas
- Tropical Garden Areas
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284