  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar

Dubai, UAE
from € 349,000
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar
1 / 13 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • World-class development laced with exclusive services
  • Wonderful views & sight at the comfort of your home
  • Amenities in sports, Health, Play, Fun & leisure at your services
  • Access to the mainland & city key famous destination
  • Near to an 18-hole championship golf course
  • Residences being offered mesmerizing views of the adjoining areas

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 891 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Landscaped podium deck
  • 24/7 Security
  • Covered parking spaces
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Sports court
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling area
  • Garden
  • Kid’s Park
  • School & Institute
  • Cabanas
  • Tropical Garden Areas

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar


Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,375 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Meydan – 2.7Km
  • The Polo Residence – 3.3Km
  • Healthcare city phase 2 – 3.7Km
  • Business Bay – 3.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients an amazing 2 bedroom apartments, located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, known as the Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,549 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road ( 05 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 10 mins )
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence ( 15 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern oceanfront design apartments with balconies, terraces and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The new project by Ellington Properties in collaboration with Northacre and Sol Properties is exclusive oceanfront apartments surrounded by tropical palm trees on the northeast side of the crescent in Palm Jumeirah.

The Ocean House project is a unique design solution that combines the boundless expanse of the ocean with the bright architecture of the residential complex.

The interior design includes modern shapes and objects, bright colors of travertine, and natural wood.

Standard apartments have balconies or terraces. Penthouses and duplex apartments have private swimming pools and gardens.

Panoramic windows offer unforgettable views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Palm Jumeirah and the Persian Gulf.

Payment plan:

  • 20% - at the time of booking
  • 5% - 60 days after booking date
  • 5% - 120 days after booking date
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 20%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 30%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 40%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 50%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 60%
  • 5% - at the time of the completion of the project construction by 70%
  • 40% - at the time of completion of the project.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Poolside Terrace: 50-meter Olympic-size pool, children's pool, gazebos and seating areas with loungers, and lush greenery.

Spa: A variety of wellness treatments and facilities, including pool lounge area, Himalayan salt cave, aromatherapy shower, hydrotherapy lane, steam room, and sauna.

Fitness center with views of the pool terrace and garden, with modern equipment, separate yoga studio, changing rooms, steam room, and sauna.

Other amenities: two-story lobby with reading and relaxation areas, club lounge area, cinema room, cigar room, designer kitchen for indoor and private events, conference room and co-working area, library, game room, gallery, and terraces for relaxation.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Palm Jumeirah features the modern era of innovation, leisure and entertainment. At the same time, it impresses tourists with its crescent shape which connects the modern city with the vast expanse of ocean.

You can quickly get to popular destinations:

  • 1 minute - Palm Jumeirah Waterfront
  • 3 minutes - Atlantis The Palm
  • 7 minutes - The Pointe
  • 12 minutes - The View at The Palm
  • 12 minutes - Nakheel Mall
  • 18 minutes - Dubai Marina
  • 25 minutes - Emirates Golf Club, Burj Al Arab Hotel, Ain Dubai, Mall Of The Emirates, Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Mall
  • 30 minutes - Dubai International Financial Centre
  • 35 minutes - International Airport of Dubai.
