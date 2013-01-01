Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar

Dubai, UAE

The new project by Ellington Properties in collaboration with Northacre and Sol Properties is exclusive oceanfront apartments surrounded by tropical palm trees on the northeast side of the crescent in Palm Jumeirah.

The Ocean House project is a unique design solution that combines the boundless expanse of the ocean with the bright architecture of the residential complex.

The interior design includes modern shapes and objects, bright colors of travertine, and natural wood.

Standard apartments have balconies or terraces. Penthouses and duplex apartments have private swimming pools and gardens.

Panoramic windows offer unforgettable views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Palm Jumeirah and the Persian Gulf.

Payment plan:

20% - at the time of booking

5% - 60 days after booking date

5% - 120 days after booking date

5% - at the time of completion of the project by 20%

5% - at the time of completion of the project by 30%

5% - at the time of completion of the project by 40%

5% - at the time of completion of the project by 50%

5% - at the time of completion of the project by 60%

5% - at the time of the completion of the project construction by 70%

40% - at the time of completion of the project.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Poolside Terrace: 50-meter Olympic-size pool, children's pool, gazebos and seating areas with loungers, and lush greenery.

Spa: A variety of wellness treatments and facilities, including pool lounge area, Himalayan salt cave, aromatherapy shower, hydrotherapy lane, steam room, and sauna.

Fitness center with views of the pool terrace and garden, with modern equipment, separate yoga studio, changing rooms, steam room, and sauna.

Other amenities: two-story lobby with reading and relaxation areas, club lounge area, cinema room, cigar room, designer kitchen for indoor and private events, conference room and co-working area, library, game room, gallery, and terraces for relaxation.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Palm Jumeirah features the modern era of innovation, leisure and entertainment. At the same time, it impresses tourists with its crescent shape which connects the modern city with the vast expanse of ocean.

You can quickly get to popular destinations: