Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1

Sharjah, UAE
from € 475,307
About the complex

Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: Scream Harbor
Podlocation: Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
View: Viewing the Parking Community: 1

Floor: On the top floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
 Balcony: Yes
Availability: off plan, delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023.
Built-up area: 987 square meters. ft.
 

Sharjah, UAE
