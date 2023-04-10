Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in ORB Tower, MBR City, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

Magnificently designed to suit your present-day lifestyle

Exclusive access to modern-day amenities & facilities

Residences to offer inspiring views of the surrounding areas

Attractive & feasible payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

2 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,583 Sqft

Laundry area

Dressing

Terrace / Balcony

Dining & Retail outlet

Gym

Swimming pool

Kids play area

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Barbeque area

Green surrounding

School & Institute

Community Hall

Fitness centre

Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Sports court

Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284