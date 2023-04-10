Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, UAE
from € 475,307
1 / 5
About the complex
Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: Scream Harbor
Podlocation: Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
View: Viewing the Parking Community: 1
Floor: On the top floor
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: off plan, delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023.
Built-up area: 987 square meters. ft.
New building location
Sharjah, UAE
Developer news
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
UAE, Дубай
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes