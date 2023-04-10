Residential complex W Residence

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,828 Sqft

Maid room

Laundry area

Powder room

Walk-in-closet

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Cycling, Running & Jogging track

Sports court

Private Beach access

Fitness centre

Water Activity

Beach Volleyball

Spa & Sauna room

Yoga & Meditation

Location Nearby;

Palm Jumeirah – 05 mins

Dubai Marina – 10 mins

Business Bay – 20 mins

Downtown Dubai – 25 mins

La Mer – 30 mins

Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

