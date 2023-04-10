Residential complex W Residence

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Liva, Town Square, Dubai.
Liva by Nshama is a residential development, offering the most luxurious units. It gives the residents a lifestyle that is both comfortable & convenient the project satisfies all the needs & requirements
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 795 Sqft
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure area
- Park & Garden ( Town Square Park )
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Swimming pool
- Tennis & Basketball Court
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Schools & Institute
- Sports court
Location Nearby;
- EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
- Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
- Dubai Marina ( 30 mins )
- Al Maktoum International Airport ( 30 mins )
- Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )
- Palm Jumeirah ( 30 mins )
- Dubai Mall ( 35 mins )
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 25%
- On Handover – 15%
- Post Handover – 50%
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284