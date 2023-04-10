  1. Realting.com
Residential complex W Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 124,194
Residential complex W Residence
About the complex

Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: Dubai Center
Additional location: W Residences
Bedrooms: 3 + maid room
 Bathrooms: 3 + guest toilet
View: full view of Burj Khalifa
 Parking: 2
Floor: On the top floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
  Balcony: 3
 Availability: Out of Plan
 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex W Residence
Apartment building 1BR | Liva | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Liva, Town Square, Dubai.

Liva by Nshama is a residential development, offering the most luxurious units. It gives the residents a lifestyle that is both comfortable & convenient the project satisfies all the needs & requirements

 

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 795 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure area
  • Park & Garden ( Town Square Park )
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Tennis & Basketball Court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai Mall ( 35 mins )

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 25%
  • On Handover – 15%
  • Post Handover – 50%

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949
Apartment building 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,828 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Location Nearby;

  • Palm Jumeirah – 05 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Business Bay – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 25 mins
  • La Mer – 30 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera III with green areas and sports grounds close to the downtown, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - March, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
