Apartment in New Building 3BR | Damac Bay | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,100 Sqft
- Walk-in-closet
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Cavalli inspired by interiors
- Roof-top Opera Pavilion
- Cavalli Lounge
- Water Fountain
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Green surrounding
- Multipurpose hall
- Parking spaces
- Leisure & Park area
- Beach Access
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Yoga & Meditation
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Marina & Yacht Club
Locations Nearby;
- Palm Jumeirah – 10 mins
- Ibn Battuta Mall – 15 mins
- Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
- JVC – 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
- IMG World of Adventure – 30 mins
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284