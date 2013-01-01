  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 3BR | Damac Bay | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,630,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,100 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Cavalli inspired by interiors
  • Roof-top Opera Pavilion
  • Cavalli Lounge
  • Water Fountain
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Parking spaces
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Beach Access
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Marina & Yacht Club

Locations Nearby;

  • Palm Jumeirah – 10 mins
  • Ibn Battuta Mall – 15 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • JVC – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • IMG World of Adventure – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Damac Bay | Prime Location

Apartment building MARQUISE SQUARE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: Address Property

THIS IS MARQUISE SQUARE

5 minutes from the Dubai Mall

7 minutes from metro station

8 minutes from the Burj Khalifa

8 minutes from the DIFC

INTERIOR

Bespoke laminated European-made doors;

Bespoke handles with luxurious matte black finishing throughout;

Bespoke fitted wardrobes is all bedrooms;

High quality Italian tiles.

KITCHEN

Bespoke kitchen design incorporating eclectic mix of materials;

Сomposite stone worktops and splashbacks with high-end quartz;

Fully integtated top of the range SIEMENS appliances

Feature lighting under wall unit

STOSA Italian-made cabinets and wall units

LIGHTING & ELECTRICAL

European-made LED lighting throughout;

LEGRAND light switches and power sockets;

Cat 6 wiring with television, telephone and data points to principal reception rooms and bedrooms.

COMMON AREAS

Welcoming reception lobby incorporating bespoke concierge desk

24-hour security service

Visitor seating lounge

Feature lighting and bespoke design at reception

5 passenger lift and 1 service lift

AMENITIES

Food & Beverages

Outlets Podium-level swimming pool with children's pool

State-of-the-art gymnasium

Health club

Multifunctional outdoor court

Children's play area

MARQUISE SQUARE IS IN THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER SPOT IN DUBAI

It will be at the heart of the city’s future - and this makes it a compelling investment opportunity. Marquise Square is located on Burj Khalifa Street within the world-famous Burj Khalifa District. Its remarkable location is just minutes from the world’s tallest building and key business and financial districts, including the Middle East’s premier business hub the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

 
Apartment building 1BR | Design Quarter | D3
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas.

Key Highights;

  • State of the art infrastructure with leisure attractions
  • Proximity to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary & Dubai mall
  • Leading design hub for international & local brands
  • Attractive payment plan options available at ease

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 807 Sqft
  • Foyer
  • Utility
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949
Apartment building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar.

Key Highligts;

  • An iconic tower with a modern-architectural style
  • Access to beaches & creek promenade, retails at doorstep
  • A stunning resort-style amenities podium with wide range of activities
  • World-class advanced amenities of entertainment, health & pleasures

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 950 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpse hall
  • Splash Pads

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

