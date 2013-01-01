Apartment in New Building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer you a luxurious 4 bedroom apartment in Lamtara by Meraas, located in MJL, Dubai.

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,690 Sqft

Maid room

Laundry area

Powder room

Dressing / Closet

Balcony / Terrace

24/7 Security

Beach Access

Dining & Retail outlet

Green surrounding

Gym

Health care centre

Leisure & Park area

Restaurant & Cafe

Swimming pool

Jogging, Running & Cycling track

School & Institute

Water activity

Yoga & Meditation

Fitness centre

Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

Umm Suqeim – 2.0Km

Al Sufouh – 2.2Km

Sufouh Gardens – 3.0Km

Acacia Avenues – 3.1Km

