Apartment in New Building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties.
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 60%
- On Handover – 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,785 Sqft
- Walk-in-closet
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Cavalli inspired by interiors
- Roof-top Opera Pavilion
- Cavalli Lounge
- Water Fountain
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Green surrounding
- Multipurpose hall
- Parking spaces
- Leisure & Park area
- Beach Access
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Yoga & Meditation
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Marina & Yacht Club
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Dubai Media City – 0.9Km
- Jumeirah Beach Residence – 1.6Km
- Dubai Marina – 1.7Km
- Jumeirah Living Triangle – 2.3Km
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284