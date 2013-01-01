  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,103,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,785 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Cavalli inspired by interiors
  • Roof-top Opera Pavilion
  • Cavalli Lounge
  • Water Fountain
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Parking spaces
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Beach Access
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Marina & Yacht Club

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City – 0.9Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 1.6Km
  • Dubai Marina – 1.7Km
  • Jumeirah Living Triangle – 2.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan

Residential complex EXPO GOLF VILLAS 6
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR-Verde-Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residence AYKON CITY
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,103,000
Apartment building 4BR | Lamtara | MJL
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer you a luxurious 4 bedroom apartment in Lamtara by Meraas, located in MJL, Dubai.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,690 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Dressing / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activity
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Umm Suqeim – 2.0Km
  • Al Sufouh – 2.2Km
  • Sufouh Gardens – 3.0Km
  • Acacia Avenues – 3.1Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Residential complex Large residence Elvira with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer flats with large balconies, spacious townhouses, and duplex apartments with terraces.

The residence features large green areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, only a few minutes away from the city center, in close proximity to a metro station, within walking distance of cafés, restaurants, shops, and Dubai Hills Mall.
Apartment building 3BR | Elvira | Skyline
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Elvira by Emaar.
It is the most enriching destination with beach access, water activities, and lush green landscaped areas lined with attractions.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,392 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store-area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Basketball & Tennis courts
  • Supermarkets & Shopping area
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Leisure & Park
  • Beach access
  • Water activities

Location Nearby;

  • Downtown Dubai ( 15 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 15 min )
  • EXPO 2020 ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Realting.com
Go