Apartment in New Building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

Close to major attraction & landmarks

Prominent location at Dubai Creek Harbour

Easy & attractive payment plan options

Awe-inspiring views of The Harbour & Skyline

Exclusive Beach access & other water features

Amenities & Facilities;

1 Bedroom

2 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 785 Sqft

Powder room

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Cavalli inspired by interiors

Roof-top Opera Pavilion

Cavalli Lounge

Water Fountain

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Green surrounding

Multipurpose hall

Parking spaces

Leisure & Park area

Beach Access

Supermarket & Shopping area

Yoga & Meditation

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Marina & Yacht Club

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284