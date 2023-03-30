  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai, UAE
from € 727,000
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Close to major attraction & landmarks
  • Prominent location at Dubai Creek Harbour
  • Easy & attractive payment plan options
  • Awe-inspiring views of The Harbour & Skyline
  • Exclusive Beach access & other water features

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 785 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Cavalli inspired by interiors
  • Roof-top Opera Pavilion
  • Cavalli Lounge
  • Water Fountain
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Parking spaces
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Beach Access
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Marina & Yacht Club

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour

