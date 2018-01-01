Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE
from € 1,942,787
About the complex
We offer luxury and modern villas with swimming pools and lawns.
The residence features parks and walking paths, a club, a swimming pool and a sandy beach, tennis courts, a kids' playground, a cinema, a yoga area.
Completion - June, 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
- School - 4 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 14 minutes
- Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai - 19 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 19 minutes
- Business Bay - 18 minutes
