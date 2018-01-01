  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE

Falcon City of Wonders, UAE
from € 1,942,787
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury and modern villas with swimming pools and lawns.

The residence features parks and walking paths, a club, a swimming pool and a sandy beach, tennis courts, a kids' playground, a cinema, a yoga area.

Completion - June, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 4 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 14 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai - 19 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 19 minutes
  • Business Bay - 18 minutes
New building location
Falcon City of Wonders, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sobha Seahaven
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Catch with swimming pools and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building MARQUISE SQUARE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Grove | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE
Falcon City of Wonders, UAE
from € 1,942,787
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features restaurants, gardens, a lounge, hotels, a promenade, a tennis academy, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on Sheikh Zayed Road and right on the banks of the

Dubai Water Canal.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5.2 km (10 minutes)
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Sea - 4.1 km
  • Airport - 19.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | Seagull Point | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Seagull Point, MBR City, Dubai.

Seagull Point by District One is a residential development that offers fully furnished apartments. It is a waterfront project, set to be in the amidst green spaces overlooking crystal lagoon.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 2,562 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing / Wardrobe
  • Storage
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 05 mins
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 10 mins
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - 3 quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
Realting.com
Go