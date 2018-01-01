  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residence Upside with a swimming pool and conference rooms, in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 473,052
About the complex

We offer quality apartments with spacious balconies and a panoramic view of the city and the canal.

The residence features around-the-clock security, shops, a gym, co-working areas, conference rooms, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a swimming pool, a sports ground, a games room.

Completion - May, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • SMEG kitchen appliances
  • Italian tiles
  • LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the contemporary business district of Dubai, minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, the Financial District, near Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and other major highways.

  • Metro station - 7 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 11 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Sobha Crest Grande
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Luna close to all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,665 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open kitchen
  • Foyer
  • Walk-in-wardrobe
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Landscaped podium deck
  • 24/7 Security
  • Covered parking spaces
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Sports court
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling area
  • Garden
  • Kid’s Park
  • School & Institute
  • Cabanas
  • Tropical Garden Areas

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Polo Residence – 4.8Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 5.6Km
  • Al Barsha – 5.8Km
  • Villa Lantana – 5.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2025
Developer: Sobha Developers

Sobha One has been built on the philosophy of a luxury lifestyle & peaceful environment at the best place in Dubai. The community presents a lifetime opportunity to buy a luxury home from a globally reputed real estate developer Sobha Realty. Every aspect of this community has been designed keeping in mind the modern requirements of the home buyers. Every feature in the project has been focused on contemporary and future needs in mind. Sobha One Dubai consists of 1250 units With 1 to 4 bedroom apartments & 2 to 4 bedroom Duplex with a prime location on Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai.

 

Payment Plan: 60% under construction & 40% on completion

Completion Date: December 2026

This listing is direct from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Residential complex W Residences with balconies, terraces, swimming pool and VIP club, with views of the city and the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes a high-rise building of 49 floors and 384 apartments with exquisite interior design and a variety of layouts: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouse.

The complex is designed in the way that other houses do not block the view of the city and its attractions.

The complex has a roof terrace which overlooks the city. The terrace has a 60-metre swimming pool with a bar and seating areas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities:

  • Clubhouse with bar and VIP areas
  • Media room with private cinema, games room and relaxation area
  • Conference room, meeting rooms and coworking space
  • Extensive terraces with seating areas
  • Walking path surrounded by lush greenery
  • Guest luxury suites upon request
  • Platinum Elite status at Marriott
  • Hotel services include housekeeping, babysitting, laundry and catering services.
Advantages

W Residence owners will enjoy Platinum Elite status at Marriott Bonvoy for two years, which includes special support, free lounge access, a 10% discount on the best available rate and many other amenities at more than 7,400 hotels worldwide.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the city centre. Dubai's landmarks and attarctions are just a few steps away.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Fountain - 4 minutes
  • Dubai Water Canal - 3 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 6 minutes
