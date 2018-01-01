  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 161,478
Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer apartments with spacious wrap-around balconies.

The residence features two swimming pools with panoramic views of the city, a kids' playground and a kids' pool, a gym, shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of the dynamic district where you find Dubai International Cricket Stadium and a golf club.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • Autodrome Dubai - 3 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 161,478
