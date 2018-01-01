Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE

We offer apartments with spacious wrap-around balconies.

The residence features two swimming pools with panoramic views of the city, a kids' playground and a kids' pool, a gym, shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.

Completion - December, 2024.

Double glazing

Kitchen appliances

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of the dynamic district where you find Dubai International Cricket Stadium and a golf club.