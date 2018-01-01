Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE
from € 161,478
About the complex
We offer apartments with spacious wrap-around balconies.
The residence features two swimming pools with panoramic views of the city, a kids' playground and a kids' pool, a gym, shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.
Completion - December, 2024.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Double glazing
- Kitchen appliances
The property is located in the heart of the dynamic district where you find Dubai International Cricket Stadium and a golf club.
- Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
- Autodrome Dubai - 3 minutes
- Expo 2020 - 18 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
- International airport - 25 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
New building location
