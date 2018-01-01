  1. Realting.com
  Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan

Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,297,000
Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in MBR City, known as MAG 22 by Mag Property Development.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 35%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Powder room
  • Ofice area
  • Powder room
  • Washarea
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lawn
  • Garden
  • Roof
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Locations Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Meydan Mall – 1 mins
  • Dubai Opera 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Beachfront Villa
  • Size - 5,000 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4 Bed
  • No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath 
  • 30 min from Downtown
  • 30 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Soon to be vacant
  • Reference no. COIN-GHFC-05

Features

Dubai Marina skyline view

Well maintained

Beach access

Private pool

Partially upgraded interior

Signature location


 

About area

 

Plot size of 6,500 sqft. with an internal living space of 5,000 sqft. 

 

Palm Jumeirah is one of the various projects that raised the bar for waterfront living, luxury accommodation and modern developments in Dubai. There are three prominent villa-only communities on the man-made island, including Garden Homes. Located on the palm-shaped archipelago’s crown, the villa is kept in superb condition with a private garden and pool.

 
Villa Frond H, Canal Cove, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Beachfront Villa
  • Size - 3,801 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 3
  • No. of bathrooms - 4 
  • 16 min from Downtown
  • 13 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Atlantis views

Maids room

Plot: 4,555 sq ft

Direct access to the pool

2-car, remote-controlled garage

Family living in a secure environment

About area

A private oceanfront location away from the bustling city, but close enough to the main infrastructure of the city, Canal Cove Villas is a luxury project from the developer, Nakheel Properties. It is a complex of villas and townhouses located on Palm Jumeirah.

 
Villa Sobha Hartland Estate 2
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Developers

Experience luxury living at its finest in the heart of Dubai with Hartland 2 Villas - standalone villas featuring 5 spacious bedrooms!

Envisioned as an urban community in the heart of a forest sanctuary with dedicated green spaces and open areas, this community of approximately 8 million sq.ft. encloses private gated communities and large lagoons to provide you with a sense of peace and tranquility.

🔴 3 Layouts for 5 beds, EOI
🔴 8500 sqft.
🔴 Golf Club.
🔴 Limited units
🔴 High demand
🔴 Lake lagoons

🔴 Lifts - Big Terrace 
🔴 Swimming pools
🔴 Starting price 22 million Dirhams

Brokers welcome, this listing is from SOBHA Developers Office!
 

