Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in MBR City, known as MAG 22 by Mag Property Development.
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 15%
- During Construction – 35%
- On Handover – 50%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- Powder room
- Ofice area
- Powder room
- Washarea
- Laundry area
- Maid room
- Walk-in-closet
- Lawn
- Garden
- Roof
- Terrace / Balcony
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- Fitness centre
- Running, Jogging & Cycling track
- Sports court
Locations Nearby;
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
- Meydan Mall – 1 mins
- Dubai Opera 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284