  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Villa 2BR | MAG 22 | MBR City

Villa 2BR | MAG 22 | MBR City

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,003,000
Share using:
QR
Villa 2BR | MAG 22 | MBR City
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom townhouse, located in MBR City, known as Mag 22 by Mag Property Development.

Key Highlights;

  • Prime location at Meydan in Dubai
  • Residences with modern amenities & facilities
  • Contemporary interiors & modern architecture
  • Attractive & feasible payment plan options
  • Family-friendly development with round-the-clock security

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,902 Sqft
  • Car parking spaces
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Lawn
  • Garden
  • Roof
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Meydan – 2.2Km
  • The Polo Residence – 2.4Km
  • Majan – 4.9Km
  • Falconcity of wonders – 4.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, UAE
from € 995,267
Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Cassia at the fields | G&CO
Dubai, UAE
Villa 5BR | Villa | Harmony | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Villa 2BR | MAG 22 | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,003,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Expo Golf Villas, DUBAI SOUTH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Villa
  • Size - 1,800 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 3
  • No. of bathrooms - 4 
  • 36 min from Downtown
  • 40 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant
  • Rental income (P/A): 28,000 USD

Features and amenities

2 balconies

Terrace

2 car parking

Close to amenities

Gated community

Swimming zone 

Children’s play area

World Course Retail and Eating Outlets

Walking distance to the 18-hole Championship golf course

7 minutes away from the Al Maktoum Worldwide Air terminal 

Parks, gardens, and community center

Close to schools, colleges, healthcare centers

 

About area

 

A pioneering project by Emaar, Expo Golf Villas are a true ode to the bright future of Dubai. Located only minutes away from Expo 2020, the Championship golf course, and the upcoming global aviation hub, the Al Maktoum Airport, Expo Golf Villas are a fantastic investment opportunity for the discerning investor.

 
Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE
Santorini

Deal: Sale
Category: Townhouse
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
View: View the community
Parking: 2
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.
Villa 4BR | La Rosa | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients a luxurious 4 bedroom townhouse, located in La Rosa, Villanova, Dubai.

La Rosa by Dubai Properties features elegantly designed townhouses in Dubailand. The structure & design of the residential units are partly modern in nature & encircled by swimming pools, play, and recreational areas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 30%
  • On Handover – 10%
  • Post Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,342 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Power room
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing
  • Garbage area
  • Guest room
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Garden & Park
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging Track
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • Global Village ( 10 mins )
  • EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai Mall ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go