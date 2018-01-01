Villa 2BR | MAG 22 | MBR City
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom townhouse, located in MBR City, known as Mag 22 by Mag Property Development.
Key Highlights;
- Prime location at Meydan in Dubai
- Residences with modern amenities & facilities
- Contemporary interiors & modern architecture
- Attractive & feasible payment plan options
- Family-friendly development with round-the-clock security
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,902 Sqft
- Car parking spaces
- Maid room
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Lawn
- Garden
- Roof
- Terrace / Balcony
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- Fitness centre
- Running, Jogging & Cycling track
- Sports court
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Meydan – 2.2Km
- The Polo Residence – 2.4Km
- Majan – 4.9Km
- Falconcity of wonders – 4.9Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284