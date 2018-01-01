Villa 2BR | MAG 22 | MBR City

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients a luxurious 4 bedroom townhouse, located in La Rosa, Villanova, Dubai.

La Rosa by Dubai Properties features elegantly designed townhouses in Dubailand. The structure & design of the residential units are partly modern in nature & encircled by swimming pools, play, and recreational areas

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 10%

During Construction – 30%

On Handover – 10%

Post Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,342 Sqft

Maid room

Power room

Laundry area

Dressing

Garbage area

Guest room

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

Dining & Retail outlet

Health care centre

Leisure area

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Garden & Park

Mosque

School & Institute

Green surrounding

Cycling, Running & Jogging Track

Sports court

Location Nearby;

Global Village ( 10 mins )

EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )

Al Maktoum International Airport ( 20 mins )

Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins )

Dubai Mall ( 30 mins )

Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

